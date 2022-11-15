Ansal Propertie Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.52 crore, up 109.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 276.52 crore in September 2022 up 109.93% from Rs. 131.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2022 up 113.4% from Rs. 23.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.22 crore in September 2022 up 5654.84% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

Ansal Propertie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in September 2021.

Ansal Propertie shares closed at 26.45 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 82.41% returns over the last 6 months and 98.87% over the last 12 months.