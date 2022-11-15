English
    Ansal Propertie Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.52 crore, up 109.93% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Properties & Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 276.52 crore in September 2022 up 109.93% from Rs. 131.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2022 up 113.4% from Rs. 23.81 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.22 crore in September 2022 up 5654.84% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

    Ansal Propertie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in September 2021.

    Ansal Propertie shares closed at 26.45 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 82.41% returns over the last 6 months and 98.87% over the last 12 months.

    Ansal Properties & Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations276.52105.01131.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations276.52105.01131.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials185.6950.9280.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.580.100.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.514.244.06
    Depreciation11.644.384.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.9353.9661.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.17-8.59-19.53
    Other Income1.4110.2114.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.581.62-5.15
    Interest3.6311.5725.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.95-9.95-30.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.95-9.95-30.85
    Tax2.44-0.97-1.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.49-8.98-29.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.49-8.98-29.18
    Minority Interest3.681.825.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.19-7.16-23.81
    Equity Share Capital78.7078.7078.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.20-0.45-1.51
    Diluted EPS0.18-0.45-1.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.20-0.45-1.51
    Diluted EPS0.18-0.45-1.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am