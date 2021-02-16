MARKET NEWS

Ansal Propertie Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 192.36 crore, down 31.26% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 11:44 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Properties & Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 192.36 crore in December 2020 down 31.26% from Rs. 279.83 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.19 crore in December 2020 down 183.14% from Rs. 13.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.67 crore in December 2020 down 29.22% from Rs. 56.05 crore in December 2019.

Ansal Propertie shares closed at 7.80 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.53% returns over the last 6 months and 47.17% over the last 12 months.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations192.36223.24199.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations192.36223.24199.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials124.90158.67117.40
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.28-2.784.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.923.786.02
Depreciation5.625.536.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses42.7060.0469.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.94-2.00-4.75
Other Income20.118.178.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.056.174.12
Interest43.1734.8938.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.12-28.72-34.63
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-9.12-28.72-34.63
Tax1.001.25-3.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.12-29.97-31.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.12-29.97-31.49
Minority Interest-1.262.436.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.19-0.020.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-11.19-27.56-25.41
Equity Share Capital78.7078.7078.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.71-1.75-2.00
Diluted EPS-0.71-1.75-2.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.71-1.75-2.00
Diluted EPS-0.71-1.75-2.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2021 11:33 pm

