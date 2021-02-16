Ansal Propertie Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 192.36 crore, down 31.26% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 11:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Properties & Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 192.36 crore in December 2020 down 31.26% from Rs. 279.83 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.19 crore in December 2020 down 183.14% from Rs. 13.46 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.67 crore in December 2020 down 29.22% from Rs. 56.05 crore in December 2019.
Ansal Propertie shares closed at 7.80 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.53% returns over the last 6 months and 47.17% over the last 12 months.
|Ansal Properties & Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|192.36
|223.24
|199.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|192.36
|223.24
|199.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|124.90
|158.67
|117.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.28
|-2.78
|4.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.92
|3.78
|6.02
|Depreciation
|5.62
|5.53
|6.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.70
|60.04
|69.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.94
|-2.00
|-4.75
|Other Income
|20.11
|8.17
|8.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.05
|6.17
|4.12
|Interest
|43.17
|34.89
|38.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.12
|-28.72
|-34.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.12
|-28.72
|-34.63
|Tax
|1.00
|1.25
|-3.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.12
|-29.97
|-31.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.12
|-29.97
|-31.49
|Minority Interest
|-1.26
|2.43
|6.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.19
|-0.02
|0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.19
|-27.56
|-25.41
|Equity Share Capital
|78.70
|78.70
|78.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|-1.75
|-2.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|-1.75
|-2.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|-1.75
|-2.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|-1.75
|-2.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited