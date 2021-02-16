Ansal Propertie Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 192.36 crore, down 31.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.36 crore in December 2020 down 31.26% from Rs. 279.83 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.19 crore in December 2020 down 183.14% from Rs. 13.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.67 crore in December 2020 down 29.22% from Rs. 56.05 crore in December 2019.

Ansal Propertie shares closed at 7.80 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.53% returns over the last 6 months and 47.17% over the last 12 months.