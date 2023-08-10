Anand Rayons Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.10 crore, down 15.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.10 crore in June 2023 down 15.65% from Rs. 87.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 down 16.58% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2023 down 14.36% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2022.

Anand Rayons EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2022.

Anand Rayons shares closed at 38.93 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.37% returns over the last 6 months and -29.54% over the last 12 months.