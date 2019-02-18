Amtek Auto Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 261.55 crore, down 16.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amtek Auto are:
Net Sales at Rs 261.55 crore in December 2018 down 16.64% from Rs. 313.77 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 85.70 crore in December 2018 down 6.84% from Rs. 80.21 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2018 down 83.5% from Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2017.
Amtek Auto shares closed at 2.75 on February 11, 2019 (NSE)
|
|Amtek Auto
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|261.55
|298.87
|313.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|261.55
|298.87
|313.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|123.87
|124.36
|221.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|70.59
|114.74
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.16
|-39.37
|-2.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.31
|24.72
|26.82
|Depreciation
|84.01
|84.16
|84.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.86
|57.21
|64.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-84.93
|-66.95
|-80.56
|Other Income
|1.94
|2.39
|2.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-82.99
|-64.56
|-78.15
|Interest
|2.71
|2.69
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-85.70
|-67.25
|-79.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.52
|P/L Before Tax
|-85.70
|-67.25
|-80.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-85.70
|-67.25
|-80.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-85.70
|-67.25
|-80.21
|Equity Share Capital
|49.65
|49.65
|49.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.45
|-2.71
|-3.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.45
|-2.71
|-3.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.45
|-2.71
|-3.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.45
|-2.71
|-3.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited