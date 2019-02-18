Amtek Auto Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 261.55 crore, down 16.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 261.55 crore in December 2018 down 16.64% from Rs. 313.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 85.70 crore in December 2018 down 6.84% from Rs. 80.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2018 down 83.5% from Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2017.

Amtek Auto shares closed at 2.75 on February 11, 2019 (NSE)