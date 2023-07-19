Amal Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.81 crore, up 54.17% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 16.81 17.35 10.90 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 16.81 17.35 10.90 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 9.81 12.52 8.74 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.21 0.01 0.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.02 0.96 0.66 Depreciation 2.21 2.27 0.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.68 4.22 3.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.12 -2.63 -2.28 Other Income 0.02 0.80 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.10 -1.84 -2.26 Interest 0.96 1.50 0.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.06 -3.34 -2.46 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.06 -3.34 -2.46 Tax -0.41 0.61 -0.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.65 -3.95 -1.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.65 -3.95 -1.80 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.65 -3.95 -1.80 Equity Share Capital 12.36 12.36 9.43 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 56.02 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.14 -3.19 -1.91 Diluted EPS -2.14 -- -1.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.14 -3.19 -1.91 Diluted EPS -2.14 -- -1.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited