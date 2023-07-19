English
    Amal Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.81 crore, up 54.17% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amal are:Net Sales at Rs 16.81 crore in June 2023 up 54.17% from Rs. 10.90 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2023 down 47.11% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 105.95% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022.Amal shares closed at 280.75 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.89% returns over the last 6 months and -2.41% over the last 12 months.
    Amal
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.8117.3510.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.8117.3510.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.8112.528.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.210.010.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.020.960.66
    Depreciation2.212.270.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.684.223.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.12-2.63-2.28
    Other Income0.020.800.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.10-1.84-2.26
    Interest0.961.500.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.06-3.34-2.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.06-3.34-2.46
    Tax-0.410.61-0.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.65-3.95-1.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.65-3.95-1.80
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.65-3.95-1.80
    Equity Share Capital12.3612.369.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--56.02--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.14-3.19-1.91
    Diluted EPS-2.14---1.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.14-3.19-1.91
    Diluted EPS-2.14---1.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:41 am

