    Alok Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,654.32 crore, down 20.81% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,654.32 crore in December 2022 down 20.81% from Rs. 2,089.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 241.43 crore in December 2022 down 2102.41% from Rs. 12.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.56 crore in December 2022 down 116.58% from Rs. 214.45 crore in December 2021.

    Alok Industries shares closed at 14.15 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.43% returns over the last 6 months and -56.53% over the last 12 months.

    Alok Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,654.321,667.952,089.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,654.321,667.952,089.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,119.661,104.511,461.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks156.8194.47-32.68
    Power & Fuel--201.76--
    Employees Cost102.55104.5998.99
    Depreciation88.5188.7383.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses313.70159.44359.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-126.91-85.55118.62
    Other Income2.8410.8912.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-124.07-74.66130.91
    Interest117.36116.39118.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-241.43-191.0512.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-241.43-191.0512.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-241.43-191.0512.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-241.43-191.0512.06
    Equity Share Capital496.53496.53496.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.49-0.380.02
    Diluted EPS-0.49-0.380.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.49-0.380.02
    Diluted EPS-0.49-0.380.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alok Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving
    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:11 am