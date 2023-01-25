ALLSEC Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.21 crore, up 24.82% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 72.21 66.99 57.85 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 72.21 66.99 57.85 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 45.22 43.08 34.45 Depreciation 5.42 5.20 4.49 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 14.99 12.35 11.75 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.58 6.36 7.16 Other Income 30.38 1.32 0.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.96 7.68 7.76 Interest 0.79 0.78 0.32 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.17 6.90 7.44 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 36.17 6.90 7.44 Tax 5.96 1.78 2.37 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.21 5.12 5.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.21 5.12 5.07 Equity Share Capital 15.24 15.24 15.24 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.83 3.37 3.32 Diluted EPS 19.83 3.37 3.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.83 3.36 3.32 Diluted EPS 19.83 3.37 3.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited