ALLSEC Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.21 crore, up 24.82% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ALLSEC Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 72.21 crore in December 2022 up 24.82% from Rs. 57.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.21 crore in December 2022 up 495.86% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.38 crore in December 2022 up 245.96% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.
ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 19.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in December 2021.
|ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 573.20 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.21% returns over the last 6 months and -13.75% over the last 12 months.
|ALLSEC Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.21
|66.99
|57.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.21
|66.99
|57.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.22
|43.08
|34.45
|Depreciation
|5.42
|5.20
|4.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.99
|12.35
|11.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.58
|6.36
|7.16
|Other Income
|30.38
|1.32
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.96
|7.68
|7.76
|Interest
|0.79
|0.78
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|36.17
|6.90
|7.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|36.17
|6.90
|7.44
|Tax
|5.96
|1.78
|2.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|30.21
|5.12
|5.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|30.21
|5.12
|5.07
|Equity Share Capital
|15.24
|15.24
|15.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.83
|3.37
|3.32
|Diluted EPS
|19.83
|3.37
|3.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.83
|3.36
|3.32
|Diluted EPS
|19.83
|3.37
|3.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited