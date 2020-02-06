Allied Digital Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.55 crore, up 72.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.55 crore in December 2019 up 72.4% from Rs. 15.40 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2019 up 101.64% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2019 up 3.2% from Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2018.

Allied Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2018.

Allied Digital shares closed at 23.05 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 117.45% returns over the last 6 months and 82.94% over the last 12 months.