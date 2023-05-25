Allied Digital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.23 crore, up 6.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.23 crore in March 2023 up 6.27% from Rs. 156.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.34 crore in March 2023 down 322% from Rs. 16.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.69 crore in March 2023 down 33.35% from Rs. 28.04 crore in March 2022.

Allied Digital shares closed at 94.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.55% returns over the last 6 months and -22.93% over the last 12 months.