    Allied Digital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.23 crore, up 6.27% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Allied Digital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 166.23 crore in March 2023 up 6.27% from Rs. 156.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.34 crore in March 2023 down 322% from Rs. 16.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.69 crore in March 2023 down 33.35% from Rs. 28.04 crore in March 2022.

    Allied Digital shares closed at 94.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.55% returns over the last 6 months and -22.93% over the last 12 months.

    Allied Digital Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations166.23174.17156.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations166.23174.17156.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods105.15105.5710.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.23-2.50-0.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.6025.6428.57
    Depreciation4.404.274.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.0415.3090.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.2725.8922.08
    Other Income0.021.600.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.2927.4923.05
    Interest1.021.140.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.2726.3522.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.2726.3522.16
    Tax3.777.075.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.5019.2816.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-46.84----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-37.3419.2816.80
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-37.3419.2816.82
    Equity Share Capital27.4227.3227.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.883.543.02
    Diluted EPS-6.623.423.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.883.543.02
    Diluted EPS-6.623.423.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:55 pm