Allied Digital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.23 crore, up 6.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Allied Digital Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 166.23 crore in March 2023 up 6.27% from Rs. 156.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.34 crore in March 2023 down 322% from Rs. 16.82 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.69 crore in March 2023 down 33.35% from Rs. 28.04 crore in March 2022.
Allied Digital shares closed at 94.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.55% returns over the last 6 months and -22.93% over the last 12 months.
|Allied Digital Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|166.23
|174.17
|156.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|166.23
|174.17
|156.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|105.15
|105.57
|10.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.23
|-2.50
|-0.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.60
|25.64
|28.57
|Depreciation
|4.40
|4.27
|4.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.04
|15.30
|90.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.27
|25.89
|22.08
|Other Income
|0.02
|1.60
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.29
|27.49
|23.05
|Interest
|1.02
|1.14
|0.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.27
|26.35
|22.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.27
|26.35
|22.16
|Tax
|3.77
|7.07
|5.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.50
|19.28
|16.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-46.84
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-37.34
|19.28
|16.80
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-37.34
|19.28
|16.82
|Equity Share Capital
|27.42
|27.32
|27.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.88
|3.54
|3.02
|Diluted EPS
|-6.62
|3.42
|3.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.88
|3.54
|3.02
|Diluted EPS
|-6.62
|3.42
|3.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited