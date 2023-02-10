Allied Digital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 174.17 crore, up 48.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.17 crore in December 2022 up 48.9% from Rs. 116.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.28 crore in December 2022 up 182.28% from Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.76 crore in December 2022 up 128.65% from Rs. 13.89 crore in December 2021.

Allied Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 3.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in December 2021.

Read More

Allied Digital shares closed at 103.35 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.19% returns over the last 6 months and -16.99% over the last 12 months.