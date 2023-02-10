English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Allied Digital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 174.17 crore, up 48.9% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Allied Digital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 174.17 crore in December 2022 up 48.9% from Rs. 116.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.28 crore in December 2022 up 182.28% from Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.76 crore in December 2022 up 128.65% from Rs. 13.89 crore in December 2021.

    Allied Digital Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations174.17167.02116.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations174.17167.02116.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods105.5798.672.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.50-0.37-1.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.6428.5220.74
    Depreciation4.274.184.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.3014.6981.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.8921.338.84
    Other Income1.602.750.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4924.089.34
    Interest1.140.940.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.3523.148.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.3523.148.75
    Tax7.075.361.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.2817.786.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.2817.786.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.03-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.2817.816.83
    Equity Share Capital27.3227.2527.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.543.281.28
    Diluted EPS3.423.161.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.543.281.28
    Diluted EPS3.423.161.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited