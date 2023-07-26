English
    Alicon Castallo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 319.94 crore, up 4.24% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alicon Castalloy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 319.94 crore in June 2023 up 4.24% from Rs. 306.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.19 crore in June 2023 down 12.84% from Rs. 8.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.92 crore in June 2023 up 6.02% from Rs. 33.88 crore in June 2022.

    Alicon Castallo EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.12 in June 2022.

    Alicon Castallo shares closed at 888.85 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.08% returns over the last 6 months and 26.13% over the last 12 months.

    Alicon Castalloy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations319.94273.26306.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations319.94273.26306.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials153.61130.76153.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.0815.765.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.37-8.368.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.2432.1032.24
    Depreciation17.6016.0814.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.4575.0174.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6011.9118.95
    Other Income0.721.410.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.3213.3119.59
    Interest9.068.196.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.265.1212.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.265.1212.71
    Tax2.07-2.894.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.198.028.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.198.028.25
    Equity Share Capital8.068.068.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.464.985.12
    Diluted EPS4.444.985.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.464.985.12
    Diluted EPS4.444.985.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 02:00 pm

