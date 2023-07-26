Alicon Castallo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 319.94 crore, up 4.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 319.94 crore in June 2023 up 4.24% from Rs. 306.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.19 crore in June 2023 down 12.84% from Rs. 8.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.92 crore in June 2023 up 6.02% from Rs. 33.88 crore in June 2022.

Alicon Castallo EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.12 in June 2022.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 888.85 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.08% returns over the last 6 months and 26.13% over the last 12 months.