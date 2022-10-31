Alankit Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.19 crore, down 60.23% Y-o-Y
October 31, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alankit are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.19 crore in September 2022 down 60.23% from Rs. 33.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.29 crore in September 2022 down 3352.86% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2022 down 130.28% from Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021.
Alankit shares closed at 11.40 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.28% returns over the last 6 months and -35.41% over the last 12 months.
|Alankit
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.19
|34.22
|33.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.19
|34.22
|33.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.47
|8.54
|5.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.46
|-0.17
|-0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.82
|10.95
|17.30
|Depreciation
|1.90
|2.13
|2.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.02
|7.69
|7.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.56
|5.07
|0.94
|Other Income
|13.24
|1.58
|1.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.32
|6.65
|2.58
|Interest
|0.49
|0.48
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.81
|6.17
|2.26
|Exceptional Items
|-50.09
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-53.91
|6.17
|2.26
|Tax
|-4.21
|1.52
|0.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-49.69
|4.65
|1.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-49.69
|4.65
|1.42
|Minority Interest
|3.40
|-0.23
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-46.29
|4.42
|1.42
|Equity Share Capital
|14.30
|14.30
|14.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.24
|0.31
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-3.24
|0.31
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.24
|0.31
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-3.24
|0.31
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited