    Alankit Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.19 crore, down 60.23% Y-o-Y

    October 31, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alankit are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.19 crore in September 2022 down 60.23% from Rs. 33.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.29 crore in September 2022 down 3352.86% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2022 down 130.28% from Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021.

    Alankit shares closed at 11.40 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.28% returns over the last 6 months and -35.41% over the last 12 months.

    Alankit
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.1934.2233.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.1934.2233.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.478.545.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.46-0.17-0.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.8210.9517.30
    Depreciation1.902.132.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.027.697.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.565.070.94
    Other Income13.241.581.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.326.652.58
    Interest0.490.480.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.816.172.26
    Exceptional Items-50.09----
    P/L Before Tax-53.916.172.26
    Tax-4.211.520.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-49.694.651.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-49.694.651.42
    Minority Interest3.40-0.23--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-46.294.421.42
    Equity Share Capital14.3014.3014.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.240.310.03
    Diluted EPS-3.240.310.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.240.310.03
    Diluted EPS-3.240.310.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:55 am
