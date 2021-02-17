AI Champdany Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.36 crore, down 10.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.36 crore in December 2020 down 10.45% from Rs. 30.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2020 down 8351.64% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 down 123.01% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2019.

AI Champdany shares closed at 12.45 on October 08, 2018 (NSE)