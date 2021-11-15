AGC Networks Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,345.29 crore, up 10.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,345.29 crore in September 2021 up 10.46% from Rs. 1,217.89 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.50 crore in September 2021 down 74.66% from Rs. 41.43 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.56 crore in September 2021 down 50.06% from Rs. 111.26 crore in September 2020.

AGC Networks EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.23 in September 2021 from Rs. 18.23 in September 2020.

AGC Networks shares closed at 987.00 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -30.29% returns over the last 6 months and 57.25% over the last 12 months.