Aegis Logistics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 876.59 crore, up 176.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 876.59 crore in December 2022 up 176.56% from Rs. 316.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.71 crore in December 2022 down 66.38% from Rs. 257.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.79 crore in December 2022 down 60.58% from Rs. 293.71 crore in December 2021.

Aegis Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.35 in December 2021.

