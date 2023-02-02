English
    Aegis Logistics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 876.59 crore, up 176.56% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aegis Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 876.59 crore in December 2022 up 176.56% from Rs. 316.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.71 crore in December 2022 down 66.38% from Rs. 257.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.79 crore in December 2022 down 60.58% from Rs. 293.71 crore in December 2021.

    Aegis Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations876.59750.23316.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations876.59750.23316.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods682.68742.99188.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks60.63-108.582.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.4711.4211.45
    Depreciation4.314.2811.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.4129.9923.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.0970.1378.08
    Other Income25.3952.18203.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.48122.31281.76
    Interest3.092.763.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax108.39119.55277.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax108.39119.55277.91
    Tax21.6818.7920.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.71100.76257.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period86.71100.76257.91
    Equity Share Capital35.1035.1035.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.472.877.35
    Diluted EPS2.472.877.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.472.877.35
    Diluted EPS2.472.877.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
