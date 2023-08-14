ADS Diagnostic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.22 crore, up 60.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.22 crore in June 2023 up 60.38% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 7.26% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 15.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

ADS Diagnostic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2022.

ADS Diagnostic shares closed at 11.34 on April 17, 2014 (BSE)