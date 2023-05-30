Ador Multi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 45.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in March 2023 down 45.68% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2023 down 8.59% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2023 down 14.43% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022.
Ador Multi shares closed at 52.08 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -6.50% over the last 12 months.
|Ador Multiproducts
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.61
|2.86
|4.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.61
|2.86
|4.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.55
|1.29
|1.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|1.08
|2.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.71
|0.02
|-0.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.21
|0.90
|1.16
|Depreciation
|0.46
|-0.02
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.44
|2.01
|2.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.80
|-2.42
|-2.37
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.06
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.76
|-2.36
|-2.22
|Interest
|0.06
|0.03
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.82
|-2.39
|-2.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.82
|-2.39
|-2.53
|Tax
|0.06
|--
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.88
|-2.39
|-2.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.88
|-2.39
|-2.65
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.88
|-2.39
|-2.65
|Equity Share Capital
|4.67
|4.67
|4.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.17
|-5.11
|-5.68
|Diluted EPS
|-6.17
|-5.11
|-5.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.17
|-5.11
|-5.68
|Diluted EPS
|-6.17
|-5.11
|-5.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited