Ador Multi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 45.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in March 2023 down 45.68% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2023 down 8.59% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2023 down 14.43% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022.

Ador Multi shares closed at 52.08 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -6.50% over the last 12 months.