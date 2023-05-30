English
    Ador Multi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 45.68% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in March 2023 down 45.68% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2023 down 8.59% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2023 down 14.43% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022.

    Ador Multi shares closed at 52.08 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -6.50% over the last 12 months.

    Ador Multiproducts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.612.864.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.612.864.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.551.291.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.041.082.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.710.02-0.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.210.901.16
    Depreciation0.46-0.020.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.442.012.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.80-2.42-2.37
    Other Income0.040.060.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.76-2.36-2.22
    Interest0.060.030.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.82-2.39-2.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.82-2.39-2.53
    Tax0.06--0.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.88-2.39-2.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.88-2.39-2.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.88-2.39-2.65
    Equity Share Capital4.674.674.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.17-5.11-5.68
    Diluted EPS-6.17-5.11-5.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.17-5.11-5.68
    Diluted EPS-6.17-5.11-5.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

