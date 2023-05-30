Adani Trans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 158.41 crore, down 52.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:Net Sales at Rs 158.41 crore in March 2023 down 52.34% from Rs. 332.37 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.93 crore in March 2023 up 847.97% from Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.34 crore in March 2023 down 49.5% from Rs. 206.60 crore in March 2022.
Adani Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2022.
|Adani Trans shares closed at 832.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -70.09% returns over the last 6 months and -61.51% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Transmission
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|158.41
|271.14
|332.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|158.41
|271.14
|332.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|156.37
|270.80
|331.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.28
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.30
|2.28
|3.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.46
|-2.26
|-3.08
|Other Income
|123.75
|136.63
|209.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|104.29
|134.37
|206.55
|Interest
|48.35
|35.27
|200.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|55.94
|99.10
|5.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|55.94
|99.10
|5.90
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|55.93
|99.10
|5.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|55.93
|99.10
|5.90
|Equity Share Capital
|1,115.49
|1,115.49
|1,099.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|9,211.16
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.50
|0.89
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.50
|0.89
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.50
|0.89
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.50
|0.89
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited