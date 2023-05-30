Adani Trans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 158.41 crore, down 52.34% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 158.41 271.14 332.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 158.41 271.14 332.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 156.37 270.80 331.70 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.15 0.28 0.29 Depreciation 0.05 0.04 0.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 21.30 2.28 3.41 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.46 -2.26 -3.08 Other Income 123.75 136.63 209.63 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.29 134.37 206.55 Interest 48.35 35.27 200.65 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.94 99.10 5.90 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 55.94 99.10 5.90 Tax 0.01 -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.93 99.10 5.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.93 99.10 5.90 Equity Share Capital 1,115.49 1,115.49 1,099.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 9,211.16 -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.50 0.89 -0.28 Diluted EPS 0.50 0.89 -0.28 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.50 0.89 -0.28 Diluted EPS 0.50 0.89 -0.28 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited