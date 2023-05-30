English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Trans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 158.41 crore, down 52.34% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:Net Sales at Rs 158.41 crore in March 2023 down 52.34% from Rs. 332.37 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.93 crore in March 2023 up 847.97% from Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.34 crore in March 2023 down 49.5% from Rs. 206.60 crore in March 2022.
    Adani Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2022.Adani Trans shares closed at 832.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -70.09% returns over the last 6 months and -61.51% over the last 12 months.
    Adani Transmission
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.41271.14332.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.41271.14332.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods156.37270.80331.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.280.29
    Depreciation0.050.040.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.302.283.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.46-2.26-3.08
    Other Income123.75136.63209.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.29134.37206.55
    Interest48.3535.27200.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.9499.105.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax55.9499.105.90
    Tax0.01----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.9399.105.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.9399.105.90
    Equity Share Capital1,115.491,115.491,099.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves9,211.16----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.89-0.28
    Diluted EPS0.500.89-0.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.89-0.28
    Diluted EPS0.500.89-0.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Adani Trans #Adani Transmission #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 01:31 pm