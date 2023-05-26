Accel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.30 crore, up 52.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.30 crore in March 2023 up 52.96% from Rs. 32.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 139.82% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2023 up 58.35% from Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2022.

Accel shares closed at 14.24 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.48% returns over the last 6 months and -40.54% over the last 12 months.