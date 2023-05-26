Accel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.30 crore, up 52.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accel are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.30 crore in March 2023 up 52.96% from Rs. 32.23 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 139.82% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2023 up 58.35% from Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2022.
Accel shares closed at 14.24 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.48% returns over the last 6 months and -40.54% over the last 12 months.
|Accel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.30
|41.07
|32.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.30
|41.07
|32.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.07
|16.00
|11.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.69
|-2.20
|-0.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.65
|14.73
|11.66
|Depreciation
|1.94
|1.88
|1.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.06
|6.66
|7.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.89
|4.00
|0.37
|Other Income
|3.66
|0.16
|2.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.55
|4.16
|3.02
|Interest
|1.84
|1.78
|2.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.71
|2.38
|0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.71
|2.38
|0.60
|Tax
|4.21
|0.82
|-1.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|1.56
|1.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|1.56
|1.70
|Minority Interest
|0.02
|0.07
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.19
|0.12
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.68
|1.74
|1.70
|Equity Share Capital
|11.51
|11.46
|11.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.29
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.29
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.29
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.29
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited