    Accel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.30 crore, up 52.96% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.30 crore in March 2023 up 52.96% from Rs. 32.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 139.82% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2023 up 58.35% from Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2022.

    Accel shares closed at 14.24 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.48% returns over the last 6 months and -40.54% over the last 12 months.

    Accel
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.3041.0732.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.3041.0732.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.0716.0011.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.69-2.20-0.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6514.7311.66
    Depreciation1.941.881.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.066.667.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.894.000.37
    Other Income3.660.162.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.554.163.02
    Interest1.841.782.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.712.380.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.712.380.60
    Tax4.210.82-1.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.501.561.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.501.561.70
    Minority Interest0.020.07--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.190.12--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.681.741.70
    Equity Share Capital11.5111.4611.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.290.30
    Diluted EPS-0.120.290.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.290.30
    Diluted EPS-0.120.290.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 08:01 pm