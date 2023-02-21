Accel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.07 crore, up 39.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accel are:Net Sales at Rs 41.07 crore in December 2022 up 39.02% from Rs. 29.54 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2022 down 33.03% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2022 up 4.32% from Rs. 5.79 crore in December 2021.
Accel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2021.
|Accel shares closed at 14.12 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.46% returns over the last 6 months and -43.06% over the last 12 months.
|Accel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.07
|34.49
|29.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.07
|34.49
|29.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.00
|10.63
|10.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.20
|-0.91
|-1.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.73
|13.52
|9.21
|Depreciation
|1.88
|1.85
|1.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.66
|6.74
|7.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.00
|2.66
|2.28
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.03
|1.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.16
|2.69
|4.23
|Interest
|1.78
|1.72
|1.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.38
|0.97
|2.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.38
|0.97
|2.90
|Tax
|0.82
|0.29
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.56
|0.68
|2.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.56
|0.68
|2.53
|Minority Interest
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.12
|0.28
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.74
|1.03
|2.60
|Equity Share Capital
|11.46
|11.46
|11.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|0.17
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|0.17
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|0.17
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|0.17
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited