Aban Offshore Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore in September 2022 up 6.01% from Rs. 20.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.02 crore in September 2022 up 358.44% from Rs. 19.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.41 crore in September 2022 down 156.44% from Rs. 13.13 crore in September 2021.

Aban Offshore EPS has increased to Rs. 8.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in September 2021.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 51.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.06% returns over the last 6 months and -10.66% over the last 12 months.