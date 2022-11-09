English
    Aban Offshore Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore in September 2022 up 6.01% from Rs. 20.88 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.02 crore in September 2022 up 358.44% from Rs. 19.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.41 crore in September 2022 down 156.44% from Rs. 13.13 crore in September 2021.

    Aban Offshore EPS has increased to Rs. 8.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in September 2021.

    Aban Offshore shares closed at 51.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.06% returns over the last 6 months and -10.66% over the last 12 months.

    Aban Offshore
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.1321.3320.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.1321.3320.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.080.950.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.692.552.76
    Depreciation10.089.6210.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.5321.406.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.25-13.190.59
    Other Income2.772.262.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.49-10.932.94
    Interest17.3220.0119.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-34.81-30.95-16.94
    Exceptional Items93.31----
    P/L Before Tax58.50-30.95-16.94
    Tax8.48-2.522.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.02-28.43-19.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.02-28.43-19.36
    Equity Share Capital11.6711.6711.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.57-4.87-3.32
    Diluted EPS8.57-4.87-3.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.57-4.87-3.32
    Diluted EPS8.57-4.87-3.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aban Offshore #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm