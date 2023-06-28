English
    Aaron Industrie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.06 crore, up 23.34% Y-o-Y

    June 28, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aaron Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.06 crore in March 2023 up 23.34% from Rs. 13.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2023 up 10.99% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2023 up 30.56% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022.

    Aaron Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.50 in March 2022.

    Aaron Industrie shares closed at 220.65 on June 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.87% returns over the last 6 months and 90.96% over the last 12 months.

    Aaron Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.0613.6813.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.0613.6813.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.3110.068.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.980.310.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.42-1.000.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.071.070.85
    Depreciation0.310.320.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.340.980.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.481.941.93
    Other Income0.030.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.511.951.94
    Interest0.260.240.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.241.711.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.241.711.82
    Tax0.590.480.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.661.241.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.661.241.49
    Equity Share Capital10.0410.0410.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.651.231.50
    Diluted EPS1.651.231.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.651.231.50
    Diluted EPS1.651.231.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
