Aaron Industrie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.06 crore, up 23.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.06 crore in March 2023 up 23.34% from Rs. 13.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2023 up 10.99% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2023 up 30.56% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022.

Aaron Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.50 in March 2022.

Aaron Industrie shares closed at 215.25 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.65% returns over the last 6 months and 77.82% over the last 12 months.