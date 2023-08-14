Aaron Industrie Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.52 crore, up 29.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.52 crore in June 2023 up 29.23% from Rs. 12.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2023 up 31.02% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2023 up 29.03% from Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2022.

Aaron Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2022.

Aaron Industrie shares closed at 245.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.28% returns over the last 6 months and 78.65% over the last 12 months.