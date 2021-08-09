Aaron Industrie Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore, up 76.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore in June 2021 up 76.74% from Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021 up 279.76% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021 up 900% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Aaron Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2020.