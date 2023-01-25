English
    Aaron Industrie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore, up 49.31% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aaron Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore in December 2022 up 49.31% from Rs. 9.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2022 up 21.27% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 70.68% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

    Aaron Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.6814.109.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.6814.109.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.0611.275.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.310.440.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.00-1.730.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.070.990.81
    Depreciation0.320.280.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.980.810.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.942.041.10
    Other Income0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.952.051.11
    Interest0.240.27-0.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.711.781.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.711.781.38
    Tax0.480.490.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.241.281.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.241.281.02
    Equity Share Capital10.0410.0410.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.231.271.02
    Diluted EPS1.231.271.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.231.271.02
    Diluted EPS1.231.271.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited