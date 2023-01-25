Aaron Industrie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore, up 49.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore in December 2022 up 49.31% from Rs. 9.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2022 up 21.27% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 70.68% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

Aaron Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2021.

