Aaron Industrie Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.16 crore, up 39.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.16 crore in December 2021 up 39.85% from Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021 up 71.38% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021 up 15.65% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020.

Aaron Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2020.

Aaron Industrie shares closed at 130.25 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.42% returns over the last 6 months and 174.50% over the last 12 months.