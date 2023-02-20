A2Z Infra Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.89 crore, down 50.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.89 crore in December 2022 down 50.08% from Rs. 29.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2022 up 88.85% from Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 down 182.71% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 8.00 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.52% returns over the last 6 months and -19.19% over the last 12 months.