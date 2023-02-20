English
    A2Z Infra Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.89 crore, down 50.08% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.89 crore in December 2022 down 50.08% from Rs. 29.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2022 up 88.85% from Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 down 182.71% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

    A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 8.00 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.52% returns over the last 6 months and -19.19% over the last 12 months.

    A2Z Infra Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.8920.6629.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.8920.6629.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.5913.5225.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.030.820.69
    Depreciation1.211.220.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.5310.514.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.48-5.40-1.84
    Other Income0.172.342.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.31-3.060.37
    Interest1.431.744.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.74-4.80-4.49
    Exceptional Items2.75---4.32
    P/L Before Tax-0.99-4.80-8.81
    Tax----0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.99-4.80-8.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.99-4.80-8.86
    Equity Share Capital176.12176.12176.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.28-0.50
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.28-0.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.28-0.50
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.28-0.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

