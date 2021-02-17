A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 83.40 crore, down 41.76% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 83.40 crore in December 2020 down 41.76% from Rs. 143.21 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.13 crore in December 2020 down 1.87% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2020 down 129.31% from Rs. 11.77 crore in December 2019.
A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 4.34 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.85% returns over the last 6 months and -13.03% over the last 12 months.
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|83.40
|120.28
|143.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|83.40
|120.28
|143.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.38
|66.19
|82.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.85
|--
|-1.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.73
|41.41
|49.83
|Depreciation
|2.16
|2.15
|3.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.53
|11.97
|7.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.56
|-1.43
|0.26
|Other Income
|4.95
|5.26
|7.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.61
|3.82
|8.24
|Interest
|15.02
|16.54
|15.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.62
|-12.72
|-7.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-2.19
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.62
|-12.72
|-9.75
|Tax
|1.26
|0.92
|1.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.89
|-13.64
|-10.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.89
|-13.64
|-10.95
|Minority Interest
|-0.28
|0.10
|-0.70
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|7.03
|-3.12
|-3.20
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.13
|-16.66
|-14.85
|Equity Share Capital
|176.12
|176.12
|176.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-0.94
|-0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-0.94
|-0.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-0.94
|-0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-0.94
|-0.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited