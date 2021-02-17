A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 83.40 crore, down 41.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.40 crore in December 2020 down 41.76% from Rs. 143.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.13 crore in December 2020 down 1.87% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2020 down 129.31% from Rs. 11.77 crore in December 2019.

A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 4.34 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.85% returns over the last 6 months and -13.03% over the last 12 months.