    A F Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 18.12% Y-o-Y

    March 02, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A F Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in December 2022 down 18.12% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 86.53% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 68.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

    A F Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2021.

    A F Ent shares closed at 14.05 on March 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.78% returns over the last 6 months and -84.75% over the last 12 months.

    A F Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.140.701.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.140.701.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.730.230.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.01-0.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.480.27
    Depreciation0.170.190.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.940.050.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.97-0.270.33
    Other Income1.050.920.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.650.49
    Interest0.000.010.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.080.640.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.080.640.42
    Tax0.030.270.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.050.360.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.050.360.42
    Minority Interest0.000.02--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.060.380.42
    Equity Share Capital14.1112.9112.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves5.61----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.280.35
    Diluted EPS0.030.190.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.280.35
    Diluted EPS0.030.190.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 2, 2023 09:33 am