A F Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 18.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A F Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in December 2022 down 18.12% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 86.53% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 68.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.
A F Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2021.
A F Ent shares closed at 14.05 on March 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.78% returns over the last 6 months and -84.75% over the last 12 months.
|A F Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.14
|0.70
|1.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.14
|0.70
|1.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.73
|0.23
|0.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.48
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.19
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.94
|0.05
|0.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.97
|-0.27
|0.33
|Other Income
|1.05
|0.92
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.65
|0.49
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.64
|0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|0.64
|0.42
|Tax
|0.03
|0.27
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|0.36
|0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|0.36
|0.42
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.02
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.06
|0.38
|0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|14.11
|12.91
|12.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|5.61
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.28
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.19
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.28
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.19
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited