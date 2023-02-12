7Seas Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 868.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in December 2022 up 868.8% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 266.87% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 290% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

7Seas Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

7Seas Tech shares closed at 15.85 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.94% returns over the last 6 months and -27.63% over the last 12 months.