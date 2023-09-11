English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    63 Moons Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.07 crore, up 181.28% Y-o-Y

    September 11, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 115.07 crore in June 2023 up 181.28% from Rs. 40.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.37 crore in June 2023 up 1121.9% from Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.00 crore in June 2023 up 773.52% from Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2022.

    63 Moons Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2022.

    63 Moons Tech shares closed at 320.60 on September 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.83% returns over the last 6 months and 73.77% over the last 12 months.

    63 Moons Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.98111.5140.81
    Other Operating Income0.090.090.10
    Total Income From Operations115.07111.6040.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.00----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.2543.2438.54
    Depreciation7.6614.242.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.5840.1440.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.5913.98-41.48
    Other Income32.7634.7629.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.3448.74-11.64
    Interest0.190.220.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.1548.53-11.74
    Exceptional Items---41.37--
    P/L Before Tax51.157.16-11.74
    Tax12.1624.730.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.99-17.57-11.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.99-17.57-11.84
    Minority Interest2.132.322.65
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.75-8.535.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.37-23.78-3.85
    Equity Share Capital9.229.229.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.54-5.16-0.84
    Diluted EPS8.54-5.16-0.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.54-5.16-0.84
    Diluted EPS8.54-5.16-0.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #63 Moons Tech #63 Moons Technologies #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Sep 11, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!