63 Moons Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.07 crore, up 181.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.07 crore in June 2023 up 181.28% from Rs. 40.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.37 crore in June 2023 up 1121.9% from Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.00 crore in June 2023 up 773.52% from Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2022.

63 Moons Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2022.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 320.60 on September 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.83% returns over the last 6 months and 73.77% over the last 12 months.