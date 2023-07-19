English
    5paisa Capita Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.53 crore, up 0.61% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 5paisa Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.53 crore in June 2023 up 0.61% from Rs. 84.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.58 crore in June 2023 up 93.69% from Rs. 7.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.61 crore in June 2023 up 45.02% from Rs. 17.66 crore in June 2022.

    5paisa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 4.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.56 in June 2022.

    5paisa Capita shares closed at 389.40 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.33% returns over the last 6 months and 36.92% over the last 12 months.

    5paisa Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.5390.4884.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.5390.4884.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.9815.3714.16
    Depreciation2.242.291.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.9349.7452.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.3723.0715.77
    Other Income0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.3723.0815.78
    Interest3.844.635.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.5318.4510.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.5318.4510.30
    Tax4.954.602.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.5813.857.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.5813.857.53
    Equity Share Capital30.6430.6429.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.764.582.56
    Diluted EPS4.704.562.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.764.582.56
    Diluted EPS4.704.562.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

