3i Infotech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.22 crore, up 12.11% Y-o-Y
July 29, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 179.22 crore in June 2022 up 12.11% from Rs. 159.86 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2022 up 80.69% from Rs. 7.87 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.41 crore in June 2022 up 55.67% from Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2021.
3i Infotech shares closed at 41.65 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.40% returns over the last 6 months and 343.09% over the last 12 months.
|3i Infotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|179.22
|175.63
|159.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|179.22
|175.63
|159.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|140.18
|137.78
|123.40
|Depreciation
|4.81
|4.80
|2.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.50
|34.48
|34.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.73
|-1.43
|-1.41
|Other Income
|0.87
|0.07
|3.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.60
|-1.36
|1.86
|Interest
|2.29
|2.18
|1.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.31
|-3.54
|0.26
|Exceptional Items
|-0.69
|-2.04
|-7.06
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.38
|-5.58
|-6.80
|Tax
|1.14
|-1.68
|1.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.52
|-3.90
|-7.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.52
|-3.90
|-7.87
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.52
|-3.90
|-7.87
|Equity Share Capital
|168.38
|167.94
|1,616.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.23
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.23
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.23
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.23
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited