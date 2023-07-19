Dunzo misses salary deadline, to credit pending dues in late August or September

Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas

Dunzo, the quick-commerce player grappling with a severe cash crunch, informed senior employees on July 19 that the remaining portion of their salary, originally due from June, would be deferred until either late August or the first week of September. This is a notable delay from the previous deadline of July 20.

Dunzo had deferred the June salaries for around 500 employees and had promised them that it would clear all dues by July 20 but has now pushed that deadline as it engages with investors to raise more money and sort out its cash flow issues.

To better its financial health, Dunzo also capped employee salaries at Rs 75,000 per month, irrespective of what their pay package was.

Moneycontrol had reported earlier reported that the recent moves could potentially lead to more staffers being sacked and voluntary exits at the Bengaluru-based startup. The company fired around 380 employees in two rounds of layoffs this year alone.

The holdback of salaries comes despite Dunzo raising $75 million in April, underscoring the company’s high cash burn rate.

Cost cuts at Dunzo are not new. As the company increases its focus on sourcing products through a marketplace model, instead of fully relying on its network of dark stores, it has reportedly shut at least 50 percent of its dark stores and exited other unprofitable markets. At the same time, it is strengthening its hyperlocal delivery vertical.

Dunzo has so far raised close to $500 million since 2015 from Reliance, Google, Lightrock, Lightbox, Blume Ventures and several others. Reliance is the largest shareholder with a 25.8 percent stake in the company, and Google was the second-largest with around 19 percent ownership in Dunzo, according to Tracxn.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.