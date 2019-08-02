Debashis Chatterjee appointed new Mindtree CEO with effect August 2

Debashis Chatterjee has been appointed as new Mindtree CEO and MD for five years, effective August 2.

SN Subrahmanyan, CEO, L&T, has been appointed as Non-Executive Vice Chairman, Mindtree, the company said in an exchange filing.

Prior to Mindtree, Chatterjee was the President, Global Delivery and Global Leader for the Digital Systems and Technology practice at Cognizant for 22 years.

AM Naik, Group Chairman, L&T, said in the statement, “Chatterjee’s diverse experience and strong client focused approach will take Mindtree to the next level of growth and create enormous value to all stakeholders.”

During his 22 years of service at Cognizant, Chatterjee held various leadership roles from running the banking and financial services practice to building and managing several delivery operations centre. He was also responsible for driving technology innovation and next generation solutions across service lines and was a key member of the executive leadership group and also a board member at Cognizant.

Chatterjee had earlier worked with Tata Consultancy Services and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, in 1987.

The challenges in front Chatterjee are on three aspects: clients, employees and minority investors. One, Mindtree’s clients will look for assurance and a sense of continuity from the new management. Outgoing Mindtree CEO Rostow Ravanan had told mediapersons after announcing the Q4 earnings that the takeover battle did have an impact on business due to client concerns.

Two, the new CEO will have to also have to outline a clear vision for investors. Mindtree shares have plunged from about Rs 950 a few months back to around Rs 700 at present.

Three, several employees Moneycontrol spoke to said Mindtree had a very unique culture. The company employs about 20,000 people. The company refers to them as 'Mindtree Minds'.