App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mindtree co-founders Ravanan, Natarajan and Parthasarathy resign

This comes right after L&T became the promoter of the company officially with 60.06 percent stake. It is unclear who will be now take over as the CEO of Mindtree after the leadership resigns

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mindtree co-founders Rostow Ravanan, Krishnakumar Natarajan and NS Parthasarathy has resigned from their position as board of directors and also employees of the firm.

In an exchange filing, Mindtree said, “Krishnakumar Natarajan, Executive Chairman; NS Parthasarathy, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer; and Rostow Ravanan, CEO and Managing Director, have submitted their resignations as members of the Board of Directors of Mindtree and as employees of the company. They will stay as Board members till July 17 and as employees in line with their employment contracts to ensure smooth transition. Along with the other founders of the company, they have asked the company to de-classify them as promoters under applicable laws.”

This comes right after L&T became the promoter of the company officially with 60.06 percent stake. It is unclear who will be now take over as the CEO of Mindtree after the leadership resigns.

Close

The two names in the running are former Cognizant President Rajeev Mehta and for Mindtree CEO Anjan Lahiri, reports suggest.

related news

After acquiring 28.90 percent from Siddhartha and through open market transactions, L&T got a little over 31 percent from the open offer.

Last month, Mindtree's board appointed five new directors, including SN Subrahmanyan, L&T CEO and Managing Director. The other new board members include Jayant Damodar Patil, who was appointed as a Non-Executive Director.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #Mindtree L&T Saga

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.