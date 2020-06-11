App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: IT stocks drag; Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra in the red; HCL Infosystems hits lower circuit

Infosys share price was down over a percent while Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware Tech, Wipro and Mphasis were the other losers.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Representative Image

The Indian stock market was trading in the red after a sober economic outlook from the US Federal Reserve dented broader risk appetite. Sensex is down 103.32 points or 0.30% at 34143.73, and the Nifty down 22.10 points or 0.22% at 10094.10.

Among the sectors, BSE IT shed a percent dragged by HCL Infosystems which was down 5 percent followed by TVS Electronics, Tanla Solutions, NIIT Tech, Kellton Tech and L&T Infotech.

Infosys share price was down over a percent while Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware Tech, Wipro and Mphasis were the other losers.

Among the gainers, share price of Ramco Systems surged 20 percent upper circuit after Mumbai-based investor and trader Vijay Kedia picked up 1.1 percent equity stake as per the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange.

This was followed by 63 Moons Tech, 3i Infotech, Birlasoft, Cyient, Datamatics Global, Expleo Solution and Mastek which gained 2-5 percent each.

Brokerage firm Axis Securities has a buy recommendation on HCL Tech with target at Rs 653 per share. It believes that large transformational deal wins and ramp-up in large deals will help HCL to generate more sustainable revenues as compared to its peers even in uncertain times.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 10:41 am

Delhi reserves Punjabi Bagh crematorium for COVID-only funerals

Coronavirus vaccine | Johnson & Johnson to start human trials in July

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 11: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 10,000 mark

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

