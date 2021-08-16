MARKET NEWS

Current govt is subsidising UPA's petrol price cut: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that as of 31 March, 2021, there were Rs 1.31 lakh crore in outstanding principles and Rs 37,340 crore in interest yet to be repaid on the oil bonds dating back to the UPA-era.

Arup Roychoudhury
August 16, 2021 / 05:21 PM IST
Petrol prices have crossed the landmark Rs 100-mark (Representative image)

Petrol prices have crossed the landmark Rs 100-mark (Representative image)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on August 16 that the Narendra Modi government is paying for reduction in prices of petroleum products during the time of Manmohan Singh government, due to the interest and principles having to be repaid on oil bonds from that period.

Sitharaman said that as of 31 March, 2021, there were Rs 1.31 lakh crore in outstanding principles and Rs 37,340 crore in interest yet to be repaid on these oil bonds.

"We should have released a white paper in 2014 listing out all that we inherited from the previous government. Oil bonds were a big part of that. The previous govt had reduced to prices but that burden had to be taken by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) through these oil bonds," Sitharaman said at a media interaction, on being asked whether the Centre would follow Tamil Nadu's example and slash excise duty on fuel.

The Tamil Nadu government had, on August 13, announced a reduction in fuel tax to effectively bring the petrol rate down by Rs 3 per litre. The cut will result in a loss of Rs 1,160 crore a year to the state exchequer.

Also Read | Are interest payments on UPA-era oil bonds responsible for high fuel prices?

Since the Modi government came to power in 2014, Rs 60,206 crore has been paid by the Centre in interest on these oil bonds.

Notably, the then-UPA government took to issuing oil bonds as a substitute for subsidies between 2005 and 2010. High crude prices and the blowback from the recession of 2008 increased fiduciary pressure on the government. By raising capital through bonds, these payments could be made in a deferred manner without causing a major escalation in prices, thus insulating customers.
Arup Roychoudhury
Tags: #fuel prices #Nirmala Sitharaman #oil bonds #oil marketing companies #petrol #petrol prices
first published: Aug 16, 2021 05:18 pm

