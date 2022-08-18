English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Valereum to end bitcoin mining to focus on Gibraltar exchange

    Valereum, which gave no value for the deal, said the sale of its bitcoin assets was conditional on Vinanz being listed on a stock exchange.

    Reuters
    August 18, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Blockchain company Valereum said on Thursday it was selling its bitcoin mining assets to Vinanz Ltd for a 24% stake in the company as part of plans to acquire and expand the Gibraltar Stock Exchange.

    Valereum, which gave no value for the deal, said the sale of its bitcoin assets was conditional on Vinanz being listed on a stock exchange.

    Valereum shares were down 13% at 1030 GMT.

    The price of bitcoin, the biggest cryptoasset token, has crashed in recent months by some 70% since its November record of $69,000. It currently trades at $23,509.

    "This is a strategic reorganisation to focus Valereum on the acquisition and expansion of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange and the imminent launch of our NFT (non-fungible token) program," Valereum said in a statement.

    Close

    Related stories

    "However this also provides Valereum with a significant exposure to crypto markets through a substantial holding in a company focused solely on crypto mining and distribution."

    Valereum said in January it would buy 90% of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange to create what it called the world's first bourse to "bridge" stocks and cryptoassets.

    Valereum would have no representatives on the Vinanz board.

    "The acquisition of Valereum's BTC miners means that Vinanz will start life as an operating company with miners and BTC in its wallet," Vinanz Chairman David Lenigas said.

    "The volatile Bitcoin price has taken a bit of a price hit in recent times, but the board of Vinanz sees this as a great time to grow a substantial BTC business," Lenigas said.
    Reuters
    Tags: ##Cryptocurrency platforms #bitcoin #Bitcoin mining #Valereum
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 04:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.