    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 19: Major cryptos in red; Cardano, XRP among top laggards

    Moneycontrol News
    October 19, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 19 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 0.72 percent to $927.85 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume increased 7.35 percent to $0.72 million over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.62 billion, while the volume of all stable coins was at $50.17 billion.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.90 percent, which is a decrease of 0.18 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    As of 8:00 am on October 19, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,44,0000.26%
    Ether1,10,517-1.23%
    Tether85.970.66%
    Cardano31.7500-2.3%
    Binance Coin23,0020.81%
    XRP39.4400-3.8%
    Polkadot526.99-0.56%
    Dogecoin5.09000%
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 08:23 am
