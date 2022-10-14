Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 14: Bitcoin up 4%, Ethereum gains over 2%

Representative Image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 14 as the global crypto market cap increased 2.79 percent to $944.24 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 93.62 percent to $2.79 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.17 billion, which is 6.04 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $78.95 billion, which is 92.21 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 40.39 percent, which is a increase of 0.49 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,93,000 4.1% Ethereum 1,13,990 2.46% Tether 86.59 0.88% Cardano 33.2422 0.64% Binance Coin 23,688 2.99% XRP 41.0099 -2.73% Polkadot 539 -0.43% Dogecoin 5.1870 2.5%