Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 11: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall as crypto m-cap declines

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 11 as the global crypto market cap decreased 3.26 percent to $916.30 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 63.81 percent to $54.09 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.64 billion, which is 6.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $51.01 billion, which is 94.31 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.76 percent, which is a decrease of 0.27 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,35,065 -o.48% Ethereum 1,11,990.0 -1.14% Tether 85.81 0.11% Cardano 35.1000 -3.74% Binance Coin 23,400.09 -1.63% XRP 42.0000 -6.02% Polkadot 540 -3.39% Dogecoin 5.1700 -0.38%