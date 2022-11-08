English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 8: Bitcoin flatlines, Cardano top gainer

    The volume of all stablecoins was $84.25 billion, which is 92.98 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 08, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies were trading mixed early on November 8 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.82 percent to $1.03 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 30.93 percent to $90.62 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.33 billion, which is 5.88 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $84.25 billion, which is 92.98 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 38.63 percent, which is an increase of 0.30 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    As of 7:40 am on November 8, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,77,300-0.73%
    Ethereum1,36,000.2-0.36%
    Tether86.56-0.34%
    Cardano35.80000.84%
    Binance Coin28,803-1.01%
    XRP40.0120-3.33%
    Polkadot6003.09%
    Dogecoin9.9999-3,88%
