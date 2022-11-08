Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 8: Bitcoin flatlines, Cardano top gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading mixed early on November 8 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.82 percent to $1.03 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 30.93 percent to $90.62 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.33 billion, which is 5.88 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $84.25 billion, which is 92.98 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 38.63 percent, which is an increase of 0.30 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.As of 7:40 am on November 8, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,77,300
|-0.73%
|Ethereum
|1,36,000.2
|-0.36%
|Tether
|86.56
|-0.34%
|Cardano
|35.8000
|0.84%
|Binance Coin
|28,803
|-1.01%
|XRP
|40.0120
|-3.33%
|Polkadot
|600
|3.09%
|Dogecoin
|9.9999
|-3,88%