Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 15: Major cryptos in green, XRP top gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 15 as the global crypto market cap increased 4.41 percent to $842.95 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $82.88 billion, which makes a 37.17 percent increase.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.13 billion, which is 4.98 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $77.78 billion, which is 93.85 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 14.75 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.16 percent, a decrease of 0.05 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
In other news, Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao said the crypto exchange plans to launch a fund to help crypto projects facing a liquidity crisis as the collapse of rival FTX ricochets through the industry.
The recovery fund will help "reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX," Zhao said in a tweet on November 14, targeting projects that are "otherwise strong, but in a liquidity crisis". Read details here
As of 8:40 am on November 15, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Bitcoin
|14,75,000
|1.03%
|Ethereum
|1,11,399.9
|2.44
|Tether
|87.50
|-1.02%
|Cardano
|29.9967
|-0.14%
|Binance Coin
|24.0000
|1.68%
|XRP
|31.6521
|7.29%
|Polkadot
|514.00
|1.78%
|Dogecoin
|7.6200
|6.03%