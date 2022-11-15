English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 15: Major cryptos in green, XRP top gainer

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $82.88 billion, which makes a 37.17 per cent increase

    Moneycontrol News
    November 15, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 15 as the global crypto market cap increased 4.41 percent to $842.95 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $82.88 billion, which makes a 37.17 percent increase.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.13 billion, which is 4.98 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $77.78 billion, which is 93.85 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 14.75 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.16 percent, a decrease of 0.05 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    In other news, Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao said the crypto exchange plans to launch a fund to help crypto projects facing a liquidity crisis as the collapse of rival FTX ricochets through the industry.

    The recovery fund will help "reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX," Zhao said in a tweet on November 14, targeting projects that are "otherwise strong, but in a liquidity crisis". Read details here

    As of 8:40 am on November 15, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,75,0001.03%
    Ethereum1,11,399.92.44
    Tether87.50-1.02%
    Cardano29.9967-0.14%
    Binance Coin24.00001.68%
    XRP31.65217.29%
    Polkadot514.001.78%
    Dogecoin7.62006.03%
