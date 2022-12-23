Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 23: Bitcoin, Ethereum in red; Cardano top laggard

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed on December 23 after the global crypto market cap remained nearly unchanged at $810.53 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume advanced 12.46 percent to $28.94 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $1.63 billion, 5.64 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $26.33 billion, which is 90.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.28 lakh, with a dominance of 39.87 percent, a decrease of 0.11 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

In other news, Sam Bankman-Fried was released on a $250 million bond package on Thursday while he awaits trial on fraud charges related to the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have accused him of stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,28,000 -0.83% Ethereum 1,03,700 -0.38% Tether 86.21 0% Cardano 22.00 -4.33% Binance Coin 21,149.99 0.23% Ripple 29.85 2.33% Polkadot 402.00 -1.71% Dogecoin 6.65 2.34%