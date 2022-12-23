English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 23: Bitcoin, Ethereum in red; Cardano top laggard

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.28 lakh, with a dominance of 39.87 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    December 23, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed on December 23 after the global crypto market cap remained nearly unchanged at $810.53 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume advanced 12.46 percent to $28.94 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $1.63 billion, 5.64 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $26.33 billion, which is 90.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.28 lakh, with a dominance of 39.87 percent, a decrease of 0.11 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, Sam Bankman-Fried was released on a $250 million bond package on Thursday while he awaits trial on fraud charges related to the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange.

    Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have accused him of stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research.

    As of 8:05 am on December 23, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX)
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,28,000-0.83%
    Ethereum1,03,700-0.38%
    Tether86.210%
    Cardano22.00-4.33%
    Binance Coin21,149.990.23%
    Ripple29.852.33%
    Polkadot402.00-1.71%
    Dogecoin6.652.34%
