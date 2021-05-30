Top cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin and more

Representative image: Shutterstock

Bitcoin, ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies are trading in the red, with volatility persisting in the market.

US federal regulators have accused a group of people of promoting a securities offering tied to the digital currency that raised over $2 billion from retail investors without being properly registered.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed the civil lawsuit on May 28 in federal court in Manhattan. It alleges that an outfit called BitConnect used a network of promoters to sell the securities without registering the offering with the SEC, or registering themselves, as brokers as required by law.

Here are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies at 7.20 am IST on May 30 (data from coinmarketcap.com)

> Bitcoin: $33,786.05 (-6.93 percent)

> Ethereum: $2,210.97 (-12.57 percent)

> Tether: $1.00 (-0.01 percent)

> Binance Coin: $297.25 (-12.97 percent)

> Cardano: $1.37 (-11.47 percent)

> Dogecoin: $0.2901 (-8.17 percent)

> XRP: $0.8058 (-13.01 percent)

> USD Coin: $0.9997 (-0.03 percent)

> Polkadot: $19.10 (-12.60 percent)

> Internet Computer :$106.06 (-11.15 percent)