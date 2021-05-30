MARKET NEWS

Top cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin and more

Top cryptocurrency prices today: All major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin were trading in the red, with volatility persisting in the market.

Moneycontrol News
May 30, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST
Representative image: Shutterstock

Bitcoin, ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies are trading in the red, with volatility persisting in the market.

US federal regulators have accused a group of people of promoting a securities offering tied to the digital currency that raised over $2 billion from retail investors without being properly registered.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed the civil lawsuit on May 28 in federal court in Manhattan. It alleges that an outfit called BitConnect used a network of promoters to sell the securities without registering the offering with the SEC, or registering themselves, as brokers as required by law.

Here are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies at 7.20 am IST on May 30 (data from coinmarketcap.com)

> Bitcoin: $33,786.05 (-6.93 percent)

> Ethereum: $2,210.97 (-12.57 percent)

> Tether: $1.00 (-0.01 percent)

> Binance Coin: $297.25 (-12.97 percent)

> Cardano: $1.37 (-11.47 percent)

> Dogecoin: $0.2901 (-8.17 percent)

> XRP: $0.8058 (-13.01 percent)

> USD Coin: $0.9997 (-0.03 percent)

> Polkadot: $19.10 (-12.60 percent)

> Internet Computer :$106.06 (-11.15 percent)

You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: May 30, 2021 07:43 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.