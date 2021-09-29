MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 29: Bitcoin, Ethereum plunge nearly 3%

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 32,81,367 and its dominance is currently 42.64 percent, an increase of 0.09 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST
Bitcoin | Representative image

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 29. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 136.48 lakh crores, a 2.29 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 680829 crores, which makes a 6.17 percent increase.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 32,81,367 and its dominance is currently 42.64 percent, an increase of 0.09 percent over the day.

This came after cryptocurrency investment products and funds posted inflows for a sixth consecutive week, as investors viewed recent regulatory challenges in the sector as buying opportunities, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday.

Inflows to the sector hit $95 million last week, led by investments in bitcoin of $50.2 million, according to CoinShares data as of Sept. 24. Over the last six weeks, crypto inflows amounted to $320 million. For 2021, inflows were $6 billion.

The S&P Dow Jones Indices launched new cryptocurrency indexes, it said on Tuesday, further mainstreaming digital currencies including bitcoin and ethereum by bringing them to the trading floors of Wall Street.

The new indexes, S&P Bitcoin Index, S&P Ethereum Index and S&P Crypto Mega Cap Index, will measure the performance of digital assets tied to them.

The list will expand to include additional coins later this year, the division of financial data provider S&P Global said.

The company first announced the plan in December when it said it would cover more than 550 of top-traded coins and that its clients will be able to create customized indices and other benchmarking tools on cryptocurrencies.

As off 7.45 am on September 29, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
Bitcoin32,81,367-2.43%
Ethereum2,24,799-2.97%
Tether78.840.20%
Cardano162.4037-5.51%
Binance Coin26,652-0.91%
XRP71.35-3.32%
Polkadot2,134.62-3.85%
[Input from Reuters]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Sep 29, 2021 08:14 am

