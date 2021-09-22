MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 22: Ethereum falls more than 5%

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 33,47,000 and its dominance is currently 42.91 percent, an increase of 0.47 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
September 22, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST
Bitcoin | Image: Shutterstock

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 22. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 136.32 lakh crores, a 2.42 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 10,08,282 crores, which makes a 11.2 percent decrease.

Bengaluru-based technology startup Unocoin, India’s first entrant into the Bitcoin industry, announced on September 21 the launch of a new app feature that supports users with FASTag account top-ups and a hassle-free interstate commute.

To avail this facility, an app user needs to deposit or purchase Bitcoin in the Unocoin Wallet along with a pre-secured FASTag sticker. A user, however, can choose any of the seventeen operators listed on the platform.

Once selected, the user will be required to enter the vehicle registration number and FASTag top-up amount. The minimum amount is Rs 100 and the maximum can go till Rs 10,000, provided there is enough bitcoins in your account to cover it. There is no extra charge or expenses involved in creating a FASTag and the user can make unlimited amount of transactions throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Solana’s blockchain recently faced a prolonged outage, prompting experts to expose critical vulnerabilities in how the popular blockchain network functioned when it comes to validating transactions.

Per the site, while the network was offline for 17 hours, no funds were lost, and the network returned to full functionality in under 24 hours, and that Solana is designed for adversarial conditions. Notably, its native token fell by almost 15 percent over the last 7 days to its current value at around $136, having witnessed a massive rally of about 700 percent over the last few weeks.

As off 7.40 am on September 22, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
Bitcoin33,47,000-2.51%
Ethereum2,27,998.5-5.46%
Tether79.5-0.6
Cardano163.4999-3.71%
Binance Coin28,289-4.03%
XRP71.9-4.77%
Dogecoin16.4-2.36%
 
