you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices today on September 12: Cardano up more than 4%

Cryptocurrency prices today on September 12: The global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation has fallen 1.37 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.04 trillion.

Moneycontrol News
September 12, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Most well-known cryptocurrencies are trading in the red, with Cardano gaining more than 4 percent.

The total global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation has fallen 1.37 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.04 trillion.

Bitcoin has dipped more than 1 percent in the past 24 hours, trading at above $44,000.

Cardano and Bitcoin have fallen around 10 percent each in the past seven days, while Ethereum has plunged more than 16 percent.

As of 7.10 am IST on September 12, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume (24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$44,886.26-1.12%-10.12%$843,571,006,806$34,057,098,77418,813,206 BTC
Ethereum$3,249.77-0.93%-16.29%$380,723,596,210$18,279,878,974117,485,211 ETH
Cardano$2.564.85%-9.89%$81,251,373,868$8,738,744,86232,025,787,327 ADA
Tether$1.000.04%0.01%$68,367,579,615$76,716,140,27068,340,615,736 USDT
Binance Coin$400.15-1.78%-18.99%$67,136,811,765$1,566,452,350168,137,036 BNB
Solana$174.79-7.12%22.98%$51,368,809,315$5,132,140,843293,374,923 SOL
XRP$1.07-0.66%-14.93%$49,584,373,907$3,938,455,44446,585,282,244 XRP
Dogecoin$0.24-1.40%-20.01%$31,457,163,021$1,204,350,441131,241,754,313 DOGE
Polkadot$31.165.14%-3.48%$30,466,603,194$2,537,447,020987,579,315 DOT
USD Coin$1.000.04%0.08%$29,185,311,857$2,469,271,03829,179,109,443 USDC
You can also find the latest cryptocurrency prices on other platforms such as CoinDesk and Coinbase.
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Sep 12, 2021 07:49 am

