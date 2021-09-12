Cryptocurrency prices today on September 12: Cardano up more than 4%

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Most well-known cryptocurrencies are trading in the red, with Cardano gaining more than 4 percent.

The total global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation has fallen 1.37 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.04 trillion.

Bitcoin has dipped more than 1 percent in the past 24 hours, trading at above $44,000.

Cardano and Bitcoin have fallen around 10 percent each in the past seven days, while Ethereum has plunged more than 16 percent.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume (24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $44,886.26 -1.12% -10.12% $843,571,006,806 $34,057,098,774 18,813,206 BTC Ethereum $3,249.77 -0.93% -16.29% $380,723,596,210 $18,279,878,974 117,485,211 ETH Cardano $2.56 4.85% -9.89% $81,251,373,868 $8,738,744,862 32,025,787,327 ADA Tether $1.00 0.04% 0.01% $68,367,579,615 $76,716,140,270 68,340,615,736 USDT Binance Coin $400.15 -1.78% -18.99% $67,136,811,765 $1,566,452,350 168,137,036 BNB Solana $174.79 -7.12% 22.98% $51,368,809,315 $5,132,140,843 293,374,923 SOL XRP $1.07 -0.66% -14.93% $49,584,373,907 $3,938,455,444 46,585,282,244 XRP Dogecoin $0.24 -1.40% -20.01% $31,457,163,021 $1,204,350,441 131,241,754,313 DOGE Polkadot $31.16 5.14% -3.48% $30,466,603,194 $2,537,447,020 987,579,315 DOT USD Coin $1.00 0.04% 0.08% $29,185,311,857 $2,469,271,038 29,179,109,443 USDC